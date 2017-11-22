Southeastern Wake Adult Day Center offers community for elderly, rest for caregivers

After Sheila Perry’s father, Samuel Wright, had a stroke in 2014, doctors told her that he couldn’t live on his own.
Perry rearranged her life to move in with and care for him, and took six weeks off from work to get him settled. But she knew she’d need to return to work, and that her father couldn’t be alone during the day.
That’s when she turned to Southeastern Wake Adult Day Center. Wright now attends the adult care day center in Southeast Raleigh on a regular basis, allowing Perry peace of mind knowing her father is cared for and happy.
“He enjoys the communication, and the friends that he developed there,” Perry said. “The people who work there are also very open and understanding.”
A minister himself, Perry said her father also finds purpose in sometimes sharing encouraging words with others at the center.
Founded in 1991, the center provides a safe, caring environment for aging adults to come to during the day, allowing the family that cares for them to go about their daily routine and to receive respite from caregiving. Fees are covered by federal and state grants, donations, and sliding scale payments.
“People are living longer, and the longer you live, the more likelihood you’ll experience some chronic illness,” said Evelyn Sanders, one of the center’s founders. “It takes a lot for people to stay in their homes, and to care for a chronically ill individual.”
Sanders spent years as a home health social worker before founding Southeastern Wake Adult Day Center. During her time on that job, she found there weren’t many resources available for elder care outside of full-time nursing homes or extended care facilities.
“I researched the services, and one of the services that was not in our area was adult day care,” Sanders said. “This service provides assistance, not just for the patients, but also for the caregiver as well – it provides respite during the day.”
The center has moved several times over the years in order to expand to serve more patients. They began with capacity to serve just 12, and today can serve 48 adults in a day, though Sanders said they average about 40 clients each day.
Services have expanded over the years as well. Today, patients can receive therapy on site, as well as salon services, Sanders said.
Their newest service is overnight respite care. Clients can stay up to 14 nights, giving caregivers a chance to rest and recharge, take a vacation, or simply care for themselves for a short time without having to worry about a sick family member.
Sanders said the program is what she calls a combination program, using both a social model and health model. Participants who fall under the social model are able to care for themselves, but need supervision. But at home, they would be alone and isolated from a community. Patients under the health model need additional care such as restorative care and incontinent care, Sanders said.
During the day, the center functions like a community for its clients. They can have breakfast when they arrive, if they haven’t already. There will often be a community meeting in the morning, and exercise programs are available as well.
Those who need additional care, such as Alzheimer’s patients, can receive that care, while those who are functioning more independently can do arts and crafts or visit the center’s on-site library, Sanders said. Some do volunteer work, such as taking flowers to area nursing homes or making blankets for babies in intensive care.
In addition to trained and certified staff, volunteers allow the center to offer additional services to clients. Volunteers have taken clients on outings to the North Carolina State Fair, for example, Sanders said. Salon services are provided by volunteers as well.
Financial support can help pay for someone to attend the center, or provide transportation for group outings. Donations such as care packages at the holidays, or games the adults can play, are welcome as well.
As she looks back on more than 25 years serving this population, Sanders said it’s brought her as much fulfillment as it has her clients.
“My husband and I really have grown old with the center,” Sanders said. “There’s a lot of wisdom, and there’s that genuineness and honesty that you get through older people – you continue to grow through older people.”
Southeastern Wake Adult Day Center
3401 Carl Sandburg Court Raleigh, NC 27610
http://www.southeasternhealthcarenc.com/donations.htm
Contact: Evelyn Sanders, 919-987-2791
Description: Southeastern Wake Adult Day Center is a social health agency designed primarily to prevent the premature institutionalization of the frail elderly and disabled adult.
Donations needed: Monetary donations, gift cards for basic need items, adult board games and brain games, low impact exercise equipment, arts and craft supplies, bingo prizes, popcorn machine, incontinence supplies.
Volunteers needed: For program activities, music therapy, physical therapy, peer support, and special outings. Minimum volunteer commitment: 2 hours per month.
$10 will buy: Transportation to and from home to the center, haircut for one participant or dietary supplements for two participants.
$20 will buy: One hour of in-home care personal care services or one hour of respite care for caregivers.
$50 will buy: One day of care for one participant or one complete spa treatment.
