The Cyber Cafe dishes out good food at good prices while doing good

With every napkin dispenser and cracker basket he fills, every beverage cup he stacks, every table he wipes and every floor he mops, Chris Boyette pursues a dream.
“I want to own my own restaurant and catering business with my sister,” says Boyette, one of the workers at the Cyber Cafe, a not-for-profit eatery nestled in Johnston Medical Mall off Brightleaf Boulevard.
The cafe is staffed by workers gaining food service skills in programs operated by Johnston County Industries (JCI), a private, not-for-profit corporation that helps people with disabilities or disadvantages.
“The cafe is open to the public, but at all times we are training or assessing or employing someone who has something in their life or circumstances that would prevent them from being a part of that in a typical cafe situation,” said cafe manager Loren Dean. “We do breakfast and lunch, and we do catering so we are able to go out and provide food locally, primarily businesses in the community.”
Started in Johnston County, JCI also serves Harnett, Lee, Sampson and Wayne counties. Among many ventures, JCI operates the Selma Train Station and the JCI Thrift Store & Donation Center and partners with employers.
Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, the cafe is a collaboration of JCI and Johnston Health, a part of the UNC Health Care system. Banners of UNC blue and white hang from the ceiling to mark the entrance of each practice and retail store in the former cotton mill.
The hospital offered a vacant cafe space to JCI, which launched the cafe with a Capital Area Workforce Development grant. Dean, who had been homeschooling a daughter after many years in food service, arrived a few months later.
“I told my husband food service is not always savory, but to be a part of one where the mission was so bold and beautiful – I couldn’t resist getting involved,” she said.
She has been on the job nearly six years.
Now, as mall walkers stride vintage wood floors, staff take orders behind a tall counter with two glass cases displaying scratch-made baked goods and salads – chicken, pimiento, broccoli and more.
Joan Pritt, data manager at Smithfield Middle School, recently picked up meals for her office.
“I haven’t gotten anything I haven’t liked yet,” she said. “And you know that when you’re getting it, you’re getting good, fresh food and you’re helping out the students and adults.”
The club sandwiches, cheeseburgers and salad sampler that Pritt carried away were crafted by a small, close-knit staff checking off task lists in a tight but efficient kitchen.
Small batches are always underway. On this day, crew member Alan Crutchfield, 21, of Willow Springs turned brownies into scrumptious truffles covered in white chocolate.
When muffins were needed, assistant manager Kim Stevens, 45, of Smithfield was the teacher, and Channel Tucker, 27, of Selma was the artist. Their big-topped creations highlight the baked-goods case.
Becky Sanders, 63, of Smithfield made deviled eggs and layered condiments for picture-perfect cheeseburgers.
“Everybody pretty much does everything,” Sanders said.
Patricia Lopez, 25, of Selma started as a client and now mentors others.
“It’s a role that I didn’t expect I would have,” she said. “I’m still getting used to it overall. It’s pretty good. It’s nothing new, but it’s the responsibility of having them under your wing.”
More instruction goes on next door in a kitchen classroom. Chef Robbie Carver teaches culinary courses and the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe program.
“They’ll take a test at the end of 11 weeks. It helps them to get a job,” said Carver, also a Johnston Community College instructor.
Boyette, 27, worked at Burger King and Wendy’s before Cyber Cafe.
“When I came here, I saw this was the place for me,” the Clayton High School alum said. “I fill up the spoons and forks and knives. I mop. I fill the ice. I keep everything stocked up.”
He works with JCI’s director of service workers, Tanesha Allen, who picks up Boyette at home two days a week and drives him for deliveries.
“He looks at this as a training for his own restaurant, learning meal prepping, cleanliness and sanitizing,” Allen said.
For Boyette, all the clients with disabilities or disadvantages, high school program students, and part-time and full-time staff, the cafe is more than a workplace.
“A lot of people know JCI in the community and have no idea we’re connected in the middle of the mall,” Dean said. “Our biggest challenge is getting that connection in the minds that they really are making difference by stopping here (rather) than for coffee down the road. That’s a beautiful thing.”
JCI/Cyber Café
514 N Brightleaf Blvd. Smithfield, NC 27577
www.facebook.com/CYBERCAFESMITHFIELD
Contact: Loren Dean, 919-938-7741
Description: Cyber Cafe is collaborative, not-for-profit restaurant that is committed to offering healthy and great-tasting cuisine while providing a culinary training program and operating a learning kitchen for youth and adults from the community in need of employment.
Donations needed: Financial donations will be used to stock the kitchen with equipment. Items we are always in need of include catering display bowls and dishes. All donations received offset expenditures for these items.
Volunteers needed: People with cleaning or kitchen experience are welcome to volunteer at the cafe. We have a volunteer training program at JCI to complete before volunteering at the cafe can begin.
$10 would buy: A new mixing bowl.
$20 would buy: A display bowl for our retail food case.
$50 would buy: An attachment for our Kitchenaid mixer, or other small wares in the kitchen.
