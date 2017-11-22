A grandpa, a grandson and a rock in the woods. For these simple things, we give thanks.

The rock that is the monument of my failure has aged to a nice shade of green. It is about three feet long, three feet wide and two feet thick. I’m not a rock expert, but I’m guessing it weighs 500 pounds or so.
Wade, my 10-year-old grandson, imagined last year that it might be solid gold.
The rock was discovered during an all-to-infrequent scavenge through the nearby woods. We found two plastic buckets and two lengths of T-bar fence posts as we picked our way through the briars to a small waterfall. And we found the rock, partially buried atop a 40-foot (we measured) hill.
“Cool rock,” I said.
“Yeah,” said Wade.
“Wonder if we could move it,” said I.
“Probably in a wheelbarrow,” said he.
He later amended his response when I suggested that we move the rock just far enough to hitch the rock to his dad’s pickup.
“No,” he said. “We’ve got to use what we scavenge. Rocks. Sticks. We get no credit if we use a car or a truck or something.”
No credit?
And so Wade and I pushed, prodded and levered the rock for several days.
I explained levers to him, quoting Archimedes, “Give me a place to stand, and I shall move the earth.”
“I know all about levers. That’s your fulcrum,” said the fifth-grader pointing. “I use levers all of the time in Minecraft.”
My quest to get him away from Minecraft and other computer games led us outside to explore. He carried a metal baseball bat, a handy tool that has been used to knock bark off a dead tree, to pulverize a briar, to push sticks out of the way, to bash leaves off trees, to scatter the remains of a rotted tree, to squish a beetle, to bang things to make noise and, briefly, to be used as a crutch.
I have a history with rocks. I like the look, the feel, the permanence of rocks. When the family farm was sold, I knocked out the rock foundation of a dilapidated tobacco barn and hired the offensive line of the high school football team to help me move them to my house. My grandfather, perhaps his father, hauled those rocks, shaped them and used them to build something.
I built a waterfall with them and later moved them again when I sold that house. Those same rocks, and a broken mill stone from the farm, are now dry stacked as a wall around the rose garden. The black flat stone that was the step into the smoke house sits by my screen door.
That rock wall brings me pleasure. The most precious stone in the bunch is Wade’s rock, a six-inch long gray rock that a very young Wade claimed as his own. He rearranged it regularly in the wall for a few years.
This rock in the woods is supposed to join the others in the wall, probably at the end near the petrified wood, found by my grandfather years ago near a spot that yielded an abundance of arrow heads and native American pottery.
The big rock was challenging, probably more so than I imagined. We bent our scavenged T-bars into twisted medal. We snapped boards scavenged in the woods. The sled we built with wood “scavenged” from the garage worked wonderfully until it too snapped.
But we walked through the woods, appreciating nature. We talked and sweated together.
The rock is out of the ground and at the base of the hill. It sits in a low place that remained mushy throughout a dry summer. Our levers don’t work in the mush. The rock may never join the wall. It is my monument of failure.
But much more important to me, I treasure the times the first words out of Wade’s mouth as he has walked in after school were, “Let’s go scavenge.”
Those moments are cherished, just like last year when Wade decided we’d make a totem pole for his dad. Wade planned the whole thing. We carved out “BBQ” and a pig on a 4x4 and painted it pink.
Or the time he wanted to build a clown trap in the backyard. He had heard about clowns in the woods and he wanted to trap one. We dug a hole 4 foot square and 4 foot deep. He wanted to put out a jack-o-lantern to lure the clown into the pit. A rock was set on a stick to fall on the clown.
Imagine his surprise when he found a witch’s hat squashed under the rock in the bottom of the pit. He hadn’t planned on catching a witch on Halloween. Apparently, she flew away.
The rock, if we can move it, will be a symbol of his childhood and time we had together, walking in the woods. Listening to the birds. Complaining about briars.
The rock also is something that I am very thankful for.
Tim Stevens writes stories about Garner for The News & Observer. Email him at timstevens710@gmail.com.
