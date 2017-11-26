Shooting at Raleigh nightclub injures one person, police say

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning at Diva’s Nightclub that left one person injured.
Officers responded to the shooting at 4400 Craftsman Drive at 4:17 a.m., according to a statement from Raleigh police.
Police found no victim at the scene but learned that a gunshot victim had been taken to Duke Raleigh Hospital in a personal vehicle, the statement said.
The victim, Dennis George Coble, 41, was later transported to WakeMed, where he was in critical but stable condition, according to the statement.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP. Go to raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
