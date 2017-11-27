More Videos

Shoppers evacuated from Texas mall in aftermath of shooting 1:01

Shoppers evacuated from Texas mall in aftermath of shooting

Pause
'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers 1:29

'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers

ISS streaks across partial solar eclipse 0:18

ISS streaks across partial solar eclipse

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time 1:09

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time

UNC’s Silent Sam has long been a flash point 1:38

UNC’s Silent Sam has long been a flash point

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Nearly a year after Matthew's floods, Princeville, NC has plans for renewal 1:50

Nearly a year after Matthew's floods, Princeville, NC has plans for renewal

Deadly California shooting 'a total of seven shooting scenes' 1:58

Deadly California shooting 'a total of seven shooting scenes'

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:36

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened

Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud 0:22

Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud

  • Epic Games going after video game cheaters

    Cary-based Epic Games alleges that Fortnite video game cheaters create and distribute codes that give players and advantage.

Epic Games going after video game cheaters

Cary-based Epic Games alleges that Fortnite video game cheaters create and distribute codes that give players and advantage.
Epic Games

Crime

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups on Nov. 18, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.