Epic Games going after video game cheaters

Raleigh Little Theater's Tim Cherry and Dennis Poole have played the role of Cinderella’s conniving stepsisters for 20 years, making them the favorites in one of Raleigh’s longest-running holiday shows.
The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups on Nov. 18, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.
The Chinese Lantern Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheater in Cary, NC treats visitors to hundreds of larger-than-life holiday lanterns made up of over 15,000 LEDs including a dragon, dinosaurs and spinning pagodas.
The Butterball Turkey Talk Line launched in 1981 to help home cooks make turkeys for Thanksgiving. The hotline has helped 50 million people so far. Supervisor Marjorie Klindera shared what it's like to work on the hotline.
Local television stations WRAL and ABC11 broadcast the Raleigh Christmas Parade Saturday Nov. 18, 2017. WRAL sponsored the Raleigh Christmas Parade for 43 years. On Oct. 23 the Greater Raleigh Merchant’s Association announced that ABC11 was the official sponsor.