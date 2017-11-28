A screenshot of power outages affecting Duke Energy customers in Cary, NC as of 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 2017. Areas layered with orange reflect outages affecting up to 2,000 customers, and those with red affecting more than 2,000 customers.
Power restored to thousands of Cary customers affected by Duke Energy outage

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

November 28, 2017 10:59 AM

Power has been restored to most of the thousands of Cary customers affected by outages Tuesday morning, according to Duke Energy.

At its peak, about 10:45 a.m., an outage map showed more than 12,000 customers affected. Shortly before 11:30 a.m., the number was reduced to about 3,300 customers, including Town of Cary facilities. At about 11:30, the company reported about 100 outages in all of Wake County.

The outages initially spread along Maynard Road, from Harrison Avenue to High House and Kildaire Farm roads and surrounding areas.

The estimated restoration time for most of the customers who remain without power is 2:45 p.m., according to the outage map.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

