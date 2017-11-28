Get your Christmas tree early. And bring extra cash.

More Videos 1:37 How long will this year’s supply of Christmas trees last ? Pause 1:06 New Durham schools superintendent tackles tough questions 1:27 Local engineer turned chocolatier wins international acclaim 2:24 Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:05 School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say. 1:09 José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time 1:01 Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 0:31 Videos push for device-free dinners 0:34 Three endangered red wolf pups born at the North Carolina Zoo 5:10 Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How long will this year's supply of Christmas trees last ? Growers at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh offer some answers about the possible shortage of Christmas trees this season. The economic challenges of the last recession and a shortage of seedlings ten years ago will affect the supply and prices for the next few years. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

