How long will this year's supply of Christmas trees last ?

How long will this year’s supply of Christmas trees last ?

New Durham schools superintendent tackles tough questions 1:06

New Durham schools superintendent tackles tough questions

Local engineer turned chocolatier wins international acclaim 1:27

Local engineer turned chocolatier wins international acclaim

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say. 2:05

School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say.

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time 1:09

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 1:01

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all?

Videos push for device-free dinners 0:31

Videos push for device-free dinners

Three endangered red wolf pups born at the North Carolina Zoo 0:34

Three endangered red wolf pups born at the North Carolina Zoo

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality 5:10

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality

    Growers at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh offer some answers about the possible shortage of Christmas trees this season. The economic challenges of the last recession and a shortage of seedlings ten years ago will affect the supply and prices for the next few years.

Get your Christmas tree early. And bring extra cash.

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

November 28, 2017 11:31 AM

Christmas tree growers and sellers are advising consumers to get their Christmas tree early this year and to not be surprised if the cost is higher than normal.

North Carolina’s official Christmas tree, the Fraser fir, is in limited supply, the director of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association told the Associated Press.

North Carolina is the second-largest grower and exporter of Christmas trees. The state produces more than 20 percent of the country’s supply.

The recession affected tree farmers nationwide when there was less demand for Christmas trees. As a consequence, farmers did not plant as many trees in 2008, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Almost a decade later, those trees are now on the market, but there are fewer of them available at a time when more people are trying to buy trees, the report said.

And consumers can expect prices for those trees to be higher than in previous years, the Associated Press reported.

“The tree shortage is real, that’s for sure,” Luke Gross, who sells Christmas trees at the Raleigh Farmer’s Market, told The News & Observer. “We’re just catching up to that now.”

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

