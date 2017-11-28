More Videos

How long will this year’s supply of Christmas trees last ? 1:37

School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say. 2:05

Local engineer turned chocolatier wins international acclaim 1:27

New Durham schools superintendent tackles tough questions 1:06

Hurricane Jose became a Category 4 as it followed Irma's path in September 1:31

'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers 1:29

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Insurance claims indicate up to $2.3M may be missing from Wake government office 1:27

SBI investigating Wake County Register of Deeds office 3:12

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time 1:09

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.
Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

National

Shoppers evacuated from Texas mall in aftermath of shooting

An off-duty police officer shot a man suspected of theft in The Parks at Arlington mall in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, November 26. The theft occurred at the mall’s Sunglass Hut, and when the suspect fled and pulled out an imitation weapon, the officer opened fire. The suspect was transported to hospital and the Arlington Police Department tweeted that the incident was “under control” and the Parks at Arlington was closed. This footage shows people leaving the mall in the aftermath of the shooting. A siren can be heard and the person filming the video asks a woman for help finding his brother.

Crime

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups on Nov. 18, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.