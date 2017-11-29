Meghan Markle won’t be ‘first bi-racial royal.’ A queen named Charlotte came first.

More Videos 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season Pause 0:31 Scene where Marine veteran Anthony Gaines was killed when a car crashed into his house 1:27 Local engineer turned chocolatier wins international acclaim 1:27 Insurance claims indicate up to $2.3M may be missing from Wake government office 1:37 How long will this year’s supply of Christmas trees last ? 3:12 SBI investigating Wake County Register of Deeds office 1:31 Hurricane Jose became a Category 4 as it followed Irma's path in September 3:02 First court appearance: Teen suspected of driving drunk, crashing into home and Marine veteran 0:47 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:22 Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Meta Viers McClatchy

