'If you are cold, take me to keep warm'

An off-duty police officer shot a man suspected of theft in The Parks at Arlington mall in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, November 26. The theft occurred at the mall’s Sunglass Hut, and when the suspect fled and pulled out an imitation weapon, the officer opened fire. The suspect was transported to hospital and the Arlington Police Department tweeted that the incident was “under control” and the Parks at Arlington was closed. This footage shows people leaving the mall in the aftermath of the shooting. A siren can be heard and the person filming the video asks a woman for help finding his brother.