  • 'If you are cold, take me to keep warm'

    A mystery donor left 17 scarves tied to trees at the state Capitol, inviting people to take them if they are cold.

Josh Shaffer jshaffer@newsobserver.com

National

Shoppers evacuated from Texas mall in aftermath of shooting

An off-duty police officer shot a man suspected of theft in The Parks at Arlington mall in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, November 26. The theft occurred at the mall’s Sunglass Hut, and when the suspect fled and pulled out an imitation weapon, the officer opened fire. The suspect was transported to hospital and the Arlington Police Department tweeted that the incident was “under control” and the Parks at Arlington was closed. This footage shows people leaving the mall in the aftermath of the shooting. A siren can be heard and the person filming the video asks a woman for help finding his brother.