Here comes Santa Claus. Your guide to holiday parades and festivals in the Triangle.

Raleigh had its Christmas parade before Thanksgiving, but there are still plenty of chances to see parades and tree-lighting ceremonies throughout the Triangle.

So start making plans. Here’s a town-by-town guide.

And for a complete guide to all of the Nutcrackers, Christmas plays and concerts, go to nando.com/holiday.

Apex

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Christmas on Salem Street in downtown Apex is Dec. 1 to 3 with a tree lighting at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides, ornament making, cookie decorating, carolers and more. apexdowntown.com/christmas-on-salem-street-2017

Carrboro

▪ Carrboro hosts its tree lighting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at Carrbroro Town Hall, 301 W. Main St.. The lighting follows performances by student groups. The 2nd Friday Artwalk follows. townofcarrboro.org

▪ The Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 9, beginning at the old post office on East Franklin Street and ending at Carrboro Town Hall on Main Street. chapelhillholidayparade.com

Cary

▪ Cary will have the Ole Time Winter Festival in downtown Cary on South Academy Street from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. There will be caroling, artisans, food trucks, holiday photos and cookies with Santa at the Matthews House. Donate a toy for a child in need at the Carying Place. heartofcary.org/events.html

▪ Cary’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony and variety show is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, on the Town Hall campus, 121 Wilkinson Ave. The lighting is at 6:45 p.m.

▪ The Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade in downtown Cary is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, along East Chatham Street and South Academy Street. The event is rain or shine. caryjaycees.org

Chapel Hill

▪ Chapel Hill hosts its first Bazaar Craft and Art Market on the Plaza at 140 W. Franklin St. on Sunday, Dec. 3. A variety of artisans will set up shop on the plaza from noon to 3 p.m. There also will be a variety of food and food trucks. The Downtown Chapel Hill Community Tree Lighting Ceremony is at 6 p.m. in the Memorial Garden of University Baptist Church, 100 S. Columbia St. townofchapelhill.org

▪ The Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 9, beginning at the old post office on East Franklin Street and ending at Carrboro Town Hall on Main Street. chapelhillholidayparade.com

Clayton

Clayton’s annual Christmas parade is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, on Main Street downtown. Parade-goers should find a spot anywhere from Smith Street to Robertson Street. townofclaytonnc.org

Durham

The Durham Holiday Parade is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, downtown. A fun fest is from 1 to 4 p.m. and a tree-lighting ceremony is 4 to 7 p.m. durham-nc.com

Fuquay-Varina

▪ Fuquay-Varina’s tree lighting is at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Main/Vance Street Lot. There will be an ice skating rink from 5 to 10 p.m., visits with Santa and becoming part of a life-size snow globe. Sleigh rides start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $3. fuquay-varinadowntown.com or fuquay-varina.org

▪ The Fuquay-Varina Christmas Parade is at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Fuquay-Varina on Main Street. Find route at fuquay-varina.org

Garner

▪ Garner’s Light Up Main is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, in downtown Garner on Main Street. There will be children’s activities, a talent showcase, free hot chocolate and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free. garnernc.gov

▪ Garner’s Christmas Parade is downtown at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, with marching bands, floats, cars, Santa Claus and more. The parade begins at the intersection of Avery Street and Garner Road and continues on Main Street. garnernc.gov

Holly Springs

The Holly Days Christmas Parade is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, through Main Street in downtown Holly Springs. hollyspringsnc.us

Knightdale

▪ Knightdale’s Christmas on First Avenue and tree lighting is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the Knightdale Station Park Amphitheater, 810 N. First Ave. The event will include letters to Santa, visiting with Mrs. Claus and the head elves, activities, food vendors, music, performances and a visit from Santa. The tree is lit at the end of the event. knightdalenc.gov

▪ The Knightdale Christmas Parade is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, beginning at Knightdale Elementary School and ending at Knightdale Station Park. Park-and-ride begins at 11 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot. knightdalenc.gov

Morrisville

Morrisville’s tree lighting is 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the Indian Creek Trailhead Shelter, 101 Town Hall Drive. townofmorrisville.org

Pittsboro

The Pittsboro Christmas Parade is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. The route starts on MLK Drive, continues down East Street and ends at Farrell Street. pittsboronc.gov

Raleigh

The Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration is 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at City Plaza, 421 Fayetteville St. There will be visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, entertainment, a 40-foot Snowzilla Slide, refreshments, Gingerbread House contest and more. The 35-foot tree will be lit. godowntownraleigh.com/tree-lighting

State Capitol

The State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony is 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 1 E. Edenton St., Raleigh. Area museums will be open late. Admission is free. 919-733-4994 or nchistoricsites.org/capitol.

Wake Forest

▪ The Lighting of Wake Forest is 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Centennial Plaza, Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St. There’s a lighting of the town’s 30-foot Christmas tree with musical performances and free hot chocolate. Photos with Santa from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. require reservations. wakeforestnc.gov

▪ The Wake Forest Christmas Parade is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, in downtown Wake Forest. The route begins at the intersection of Elm Avenue and South White Street and continues north along South White Street before turning east onto Wait Avenue. It then turns south onto South Brooks Street and continues until the Elm Avenue intersection. wakeforestnc.gov

Zebulon

▪ Zebulon will celebrate the holidays downtown at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, with a holiday vendor market, entertainment, photos with Santa and food trucks. Caroling and tree lighting is at 5 p.m. at 1014 North Arendell Ave. zebulonchamber.org

▪ The Zebulon Christmas Parade is 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, starting at the Zebulon Community Center, through downtown on Arendell Avenue, then left on West Gannon Street to end at J&M Chevrolet. zebulonchamber.org