He has run 2,000 miles across America for a cause, and now he’s almost home

A stranger bought David Chandler a bag of potato doughnuts at a Spudnut Shoppe in Arkansas when Chandler shared why he was in the state.
Later, Chandler re-gifted those doughnuts to a family he had never met, for letting him sleep, shower and eat for an evening in their home.
That sort of generosity is what Chandler, a Cary native, has seen a lot on the biggest journey of his life — one he’s doing on foot.
He’s running from the Pacific to the Atlantic for a cause that’s close to his heart, and he’s getting close to North Carolina, his final destination and home state.
Chandler, a Cary native, left the Santa Monica Pier in California on Sept. 25 and has run more than 2,000 miles across the southern half of the United States, documenting it all on his Instagram account.
Naturally, that pier is where Tom Hanks’ character in “Forrest Gump” looks out to the ocean after running across the United States and decides “to turn around and keep going.”
After he stops to see his parents in Cary, Chandler’s final destination will be somewhere on the coast of North Carolina, on Dec. 23.
Chandler is raising money to pay for wilderness therapy for teens who suffer from mental health disorders and substance abuse.
He set a goal of $5,000 on his Sky’s the Limit Fund, but after donations this week exceeded that amount he increased the goal to $10,000. Sky’s the Limit Fund will match the total he raises by the end of his run.
That means Chandler’s efforts and the fund’s match could provide wilderness therapy to at least one applicant.
Chandler has pushed a baby stroller, which carries all his food and camping gear, across California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi.
As of Thursday, he had crossed into Alabama.
With more than 2,000 miles under his belt— he’s more than two-thirds of the way to his final goal of 2,900 miles— he will finish by running through Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.
He had originally planned to run an average of 25 to 30 miles per day to finish in North Carolina by January, but he said that now he’s trying to finish before Christmas.
He has run and pushed the stroller across America’s farmlands, deserts and mountains. People have seen him in one town and later recognized him a few towns over, Chandler said.
“He’s the weirdo pushing a baby stroller across country towns,” Chandler joked about himself.
There have been good days, and bad days.
The worst day happened just outside Dallas when the front axle of the stroller broke, which could’ve set him back days and cost a lot of money, he said.
A friend who lived nearby drove him to a local R.E.I. store, where he got a new stroller for free after showing the warranty.
A few days later, he accidentally ran 50 miles, a distance he hadn’t expected to be able to do.
Tell your heart that the fear of suffering is worse than the suffering itself. And that no heart has ever suffered when it goes in search of its dreams, because every second of the search is a second's encounter with God and with eternity. Paulo Coelho Yesterday I lost the emotional and mental battle because I feared the suffering I knew lay ahead of me as I was entering mountains. Today I embraced the suffering. There should be nothing fun about pushing a heavy baby stroller up 6 mile hills, but today I chose to enjoy it and had a lot of fun out there. That being said now I'm hungry and tired and ready to relax for the night. 33 miles today . . . . . #pauloco #thealchemist #runningcommunity #distancerunner #vegan #plantbased #poweredbyplants #payson #arizona
“It’s all been a blur of awesome, and then terrible,” Chandler said.
When people ask why he’s running, sometimes they open their wallets and hand him a few dollars (or buy him a bag of potato doughnuts).
He plans to donate the money he raises to one program, SUWS of the Carolinas near Asheville, where years ago he led teens with drugs and alcohol abuse on expeditions in the outdoors.
“During my years as a field instructor I saw nature teach students so many different lessons in patience, kindness, humility and so much more,” Chandler wrote on his fund raising page.
“SUWS of the Carolinas is the most supportive, caring, teaching, and empowering place I have ever experienced for each and every staff and student that is apart of it.”
Such therapy programs aren’t covered by health insurance, Chandler said, and usually cost thousands of dollars.
Chandler’s run could benefit a teenager from a low-income family who may not be able to afford the therapy, he said.
Chandler will return to work at SUWS of the Carolinas after he finishes his run.
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
