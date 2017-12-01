This drone was found crashed inside the fence of a prison in central North Carolina in 2015. It was carrying a cellphone and other contraband. Prison officials found the package before it made its way to inmates.
This drone was found crashed inside the fence of a prison in central North Carolina in 2015. It was carrying a cellphone and other contraband. Prison officials found the package before it made its way to inmates. N.C. DPS
This drone was found crashed inside the fence of a prison in central North Carolina in 2015. It was carrying a cellphone and other contraband. Prison officials found the package before it made its way to inmates. N.C. DPS

Local

Flying a drone near a prison can land you behind bars

By Gavin Off And Ames Alexander

goff@charlotteobserver.com

aalexander@charlotteobserver.com

December 01, 2017 02:04 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A new law now makes it illegal to fly drones near prisons.

The unmanned aircraft are sometimes used to pass drugs, tobacco and cellphones to inmates.

The law, which prohibits flying drones within 250 feet above and 500 feet around a prison, went into effect Friday. It was approved by N.C. lawmakers in July.

People who use the unmanned aircraft to drop contraband onto prison grounds can be charged with a felony. Those who simply fly a drone in the prohibited area can be charged with a misdemeanor, under the law.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Unfortunately, there are those who want to use this technology for nefarious purposes rather than its intended use,” said Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks. “This law provides us with an additional tool to help keep contraband out of correctional facilities, which in turn helps with maintaining safety and security.”

North Carolina has had at least two cases in which drones crashed into prison fences. Both took place in 2015, and in both cases, staff members recovered the contraband before inmates could retrieve it.

“We have heard of incidents in other states where drones have successfully delivered contraband to inmates,” said Kenneth Lassiter, Director of Prisons. “We are hopeful that the new law will serve as a deterrent as we will push for prosecuting violators to the fullest extent should it become necessary.”

The new law also prohibits model aircraft from flying near correctional facilities, though it includes exemptions for law enforcement and emergency management staff.

Gavin Off: 704-358-6038

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels

    Over 12,000 items of personal records from beloved UNC basketball coaching legend Dean Smith are now available for the public to view.

UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels

UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels 1:12

UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels
Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:26

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!'

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

View More Video