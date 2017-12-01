More Videos

4:12 Off-grid toilet may save military lives

1:08 This high-tech toilet might save lives on the battlefield

0:57 Where do all those leaves go?

1:12 UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels

1:26 Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!'

2:38 Affordable housing under threat from GOP tax plan

0:35 'If you are cold, take me to keep warm'

0:58 Watch as men shoot into an occupied vehicle leaving one dead

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

0:31 Scene where Marine veteran Anthony Gaines was killed when a car crashed into his house

1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

2:05 Wake School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say