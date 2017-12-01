Off-grid toilet may save military lives

A self-powered toilet that sterilizes, dries and burns waste is being developed by RTI International in NC. The "Off-Grid Toilet" could save lives in conflict zones because it doesn't require waste and fuel transportation in and out of the battlefield.
RTI International
