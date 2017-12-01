More Videos

'Billy Graham's final crusade': Thousands honor America's pastor at historic funeral 3:50

Hot dog! The Wienermobile is in town 1:44

Is it time to bring back Durham's brontosaurus? 0:49

'Robeson Rises': Documentary depicts fight against Atlantic Coast Pipeline 1:12

2,000 Green Hope High students walk out of class to demand tougher gun laws 1:53

Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda 3:16

Pullen youth minister Bryan Lee speaks at student march against gun violence 1:08

Sun Conures in the NC Zoo's Aviary 0:57

Raleigh actress Evan Rachel Wood takes fight for sexual abuse survivors to Congress 6:49

After decades of decline, vehicular fatalities tick upward 1:18

Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods

Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night.
Wake County

VIDEO: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a visit to the area this weekend. It will be in Fayetteville and Wake Forest on Friday, Apex on Saturday and Cary on Sunday. All appearances are at shopping centers with a Publix. Go to www.oscarmayer.com

Is it time to bring back Durham's brontosaurus?

Josh Shaffer

The relic of the Museum of Life and Science’s “Pre-History Trail” is mostly a curiosity made obsolete by the apatosaurus and newer, interactive displays. But a study shows the brontosaurus may be more important, so let’s bring it back.

Billy Graham employees pay respects

Local

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse employees gather to pay their respects to Rev. Billy Graham on The Wednesday, February 21, 2018. Rev. Graham ministered for over 60 plus years and died at the age of 99. Graham will lie i

Victim's mother speaks at Copley sentencing

Crime

Muynir Simone Butler-Thomas, mother of murder Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas, speaks to the judge and defendant during the sentencing hearing of Chad Copley, the Raleigh homeowner convicted in the 2016 murder of her son. Copley was sentenced to l