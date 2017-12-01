Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods
Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night.
VIDEO: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a visit to the area this weekend. It will be in Fayetteville and Wake Forest on Friday, Apex on Saturday and Cary on Sunday. All appearances are at shopping centers with a Publix. Go to www.oscarmayer.com
The relic of the Museum of Life and Science’s “Pre-History Trail” is mostly a curiosity made obsolete by the apatosaurus and newer, interactive displays. But a study shows the brontosaurus may be more important, so let’s bring it back.
Rev. Billy Graham became one of the few private citizens to lie in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on February 28, 2018. Graham died a week ago in his sleep at his North Carolina home. He was 99.
Road fatalities, which have steadily declined, are trending upwards in the last few years. Robeson County saw 213 people killed in traffic accidents between 2011 and 2016, giving the county the highest death rate per vehicle in North Carolina.
State Capitol Police are looking for three individuals suspected in the larceny of U.S. and N.C. flags that were stolen from atop the N.C. Department of Justice building on W. Edenton street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 18. Surveilla
Watch the powerful testimony of Raleigh native Evan Rachel Wood, of HBO’s “Westworld” fame, who has long been an advocate for sexual abuse survivors. On Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, she spoke to a House Judiciary sub-committee on the implementation of
Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse employees gather to pay their respects to Rev. Billy Graham on The Wednesday, February 21, 2018. Rev. Graham ministered for over 60 plus years and died at the age of 99. Graham will lie i
Muynir Simone Butler-Thomas, mother of murder Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas, speaks to the judge and defendant during the sentencing hearing of Chad Copley, the Raleigh homeowner convicted in the 2016 murder of her son. Copley was sentenced to l