Snobby NC burglars drove black Mercedes Benz, hit only specialty shops, police say

Two High Point men are behind bars with a $1 million bail after they were tied to a string of salon burglaries in which a black Mercedes Benz was used as the get-away car.
And they only took cash and fingernail drills, cops said.
The string of burglaries started Nov. 28 and High Point police believe the same two men hit at least 12 nail salons, reported the High Point Enterprise.
Cameron C. Nguyen, 29, and Phong D. Nguyen, 31, were arrested Sunday night and face charges including breaking and entering and larceny, according to Fox 8.
Police said the burglaries were carried out by breaking the glass in the front of the business, media outlets report.
Video showed the suspects getting out of a black Mercedes Benz at the site of multiple burglaries, reported the Winston-Salem Journal.
The arrests came as part of a police operation Sunday night, that set set up patrols around specific nail salons based on research, media outlets reported. Officers spotted the suspects arrive at NC Nail, at 1125 Eastchester Drive, in an attempt to burglarize the business, the Winston Salem Journal reported.
Authorities say similar burglaries occurred in Archdale, Asheboro and Forsyth County, involving suspects using a black Mercedes-Benz.
Both men are behind bars at the Guilford County Jail and have a court date scheduled Tuesday, reported Fox 8.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
