Crews working to free whale stranded near Newport News, reports say

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

December 12, 2017 02:42 PM

A large whale is stranded in shallow waters just south of Newport News, according to local reports.

A Stranding Response Program team from the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center waded out to the whale around noon, according to WTKR. The Newport News Police Department’s marine unit also responded, the station reported.

The whale is stuck in a shallow portion of the James River, according to WVEC. The location is near where the James River meets the Chesapeake Bay, just east of the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, WKTR said.

The aquarium team responded to the scene to assess the situation around 11 a.m., according to a Facebook post.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528

