NC couple charged with biting their children and hitting them with extension cords

A Cumberland County couple was charged Tuesday for allegedly biting and beating two of their three children, according to local news reports.
Tevin McDonald and Natasha Forrest were charged Tuesday with two counts each of intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, The Fayetteville Observer reported. They appeared in court Wednesday.
According to arrest warrants in the Cumberland County Magistrate’s Office, the offenses are alleged to have occurred between Jan. 1, 2015 and Sept. 20, 2017, the report said.
The couple beat the children with extension cords and bit them hard enough to cause permanent bite parts on multiple parts of their bodies, WTVD reported. The children were also malnourished and emaciated, the report said.
Both Forrest and McDonald have a criminal history.
According to N.C. Department of Public Safety records, McDonald was convicted in Wake County of second-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon in 2009.
In 2013, Forrest was accused of child abuse inflicting serious injury “which results in permanent or protracted loss or impairment of any mental or emotional function of the child.” She pleaded guilty to a lesser felony of abuse inflicting serious injury and was placed on probation for two years.
In court, McDonald explained how he called the Department of Social Services to take the children after he acknowledged he went too far in disciplining them, WTVD reported. The district attorney pointed out that the alleged abuse occurred over a two-year period.
Forrest and McDonald are in custody at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, the report said.
