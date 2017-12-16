Police officer eases a man’s worries with compassion, groceries, his supervisors say

A police officer’s show of compassion, patience and generosity helped ease matters for a man in distress last week.
Clayton K9 officer Jamie Brantley “bridged a gap of trust” and “instilled a glimmer of hope” in someone who had made a desperate call for help, his supervisors say.
Brantley responded to a call to assist a behavioral healthcare worker at the home of a Clayton man.
“He was angry at the world,” police said of the man. “He was depressed about his situation, his lack of money – especially this time of year – and he was just agitated.”
It became an opportunity for Brantley to apply his crisis intervention training on defusing anxious, hostile or violent behavior at the earliest possible stage.
“Calmly talking to the man, keeping the lines of communication open, showing compassion, suggesting some resource agencies that could help the man, Officer Brantley was able to start building trust,” department leaders said.
Then encounter then took a more personal turn. Brantley made a list of food and personal items the man needed and drove to the store, where he bought the man six bags of groceries using his own money.
Department leaders saluted Brantley for representing “everything good and noble about police work” and “showing compassion beyond what is expected when serving and protecting” the community.
