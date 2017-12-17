Raleigh shooting near Trader Joe’s leaves one person with gunshot wounds

A shooting Sunday afternoon in a commercial area left one person with gunshot wounds.
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Wake Towne Drive near the Trader Joe’s and across the street from Creekside Crossing and Shops, police said in a news release.
Police responded to a call of shots fired around 1:36 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found Carlos JuJuan Todd, 23, with two gunshot wounds. He was in serious condition when taken to WakeMed in Raleigh, the news release said.
Police had no information about a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
