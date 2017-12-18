Founder of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee in NC is named CNN Hero of the Year

More Videos 2:24 A family tradition gives back with grace Pause 1:37 Managing waste and odors from hog farm lagoons 1:13 More than a coffee shop: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to Charleston 0:47 So You Think You Can Dance joined Bitty & Beau's baristas for the ultimate dance party! 0:34 Megyn Kelly talks with female NC African-American police chiefs about having 'the talk' 0:40 Are women police officers better at de-escalating tense situations? 0:22 Durham's Police Chief C.J. Davis tells Megyn Kelly she still gets followed in stores 1:04 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train in Washington 0:44 Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care Video Link copy Embed Code copy

More than a coffee shop: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to Charleston Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee. The shop in Wilmington is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and now is expanding its special service to a second location in Charleston, S.C. this fall. Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee. The shop in Wilmington is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and now is expanding its special service to a second location in Charleston, S.C. this fall. Emma Grace Wright

