Founder of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee in NC is named CNN Hero of the Year

More Videos

A family tradition gives back with grace 2:24

A family tradition gives back with grace

Pause
Managing waste and odors from hog farm lagoons 1:37

Managing waste and odors from hog farm lagoons

More than a coffee shop: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to Charleston 1:13

More than a coffee shop: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to Charleston

So You Think You Can Dance joined Bitty & Beau's baristas for the ultimate dance party! 0:47

So You Think You Can Dance joined Bitty & Beau's baristas for the ultimate dance party!

Megyn Kelly talks with female NC African-American police chiefs about having 'the talk' 0:34

Megyn Kelly talks with female NC African-American police chiefs about having 'the talk'

Are women police officers better at de-escalating tense situations? 0:40

Are women police officers better at de-escalating tense situations?

Durham's Police Chief C.J. Davis tells Megyn Kelly she still gets followed in stores 0:22

Durham's Police Chief C.J. Davis tells Megyn Kelly she still gets followed in stores

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train in Washington 1:04

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train in Washington

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 0:44

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

  • More than a coffee shop: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to Charleston

    Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee. The shop in Wilmington is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and now is expanding its special service to a second location in Charleston, S.C. this fall.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee. The shop in Wilmington is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and now is expanding its special service to a second location in Charleston, S.C. this fall. Emma Grace Wright
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee. The shop in Wilmington is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and now is expanding its special service to a second location in Charleston, S.C. this fall. Emma Grace Wright

Local

Founder of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee in NC is named CNN Hero of the Year

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

December 18, 2017 09:58 AM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 10:14 PM

WILMINGTON

Amy Wright, founder and owner of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, was named the 2017 CNN Hero of the Year on Sunday night for her work in advocating for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The coffee shop is named after Wright’s daughter, Bitty, and son, Beau, who have Down syndrome. It employs 40 people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Along with the title, Wright won $100,000 to assist her cause, CNN said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Online voters selected the winner by voting among the 10 finalists through Dec. 12.

The other nine finalists received a $10,000 cash award, and donations made to a nonprofit organization of their choosing will be matched up to $50,000, CNN said.

Teary-eyed, Wright accepted the award Sunday night.

“People with disabilities have been in the shadows for too long, but no more,” Wright said during her speech.

Her shop opened as Beau’s Coffee in a 500-square-foot space with 19 people on the staff in January 2016. It soon became well known for its mission to employ and advocate for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In July 2016, Beau’s Coffee was renamed Bitty & Beau’s Coffee to fulfill Beau’s 12th birthday wish to have his little sister’s name next to his. Eventually the shop moved into a 5,000-square-foot building that serves as a local coffee house and national headquarters. It now employs 40 people.

Bitty & Beau’s mission is expanding beyond North Carolina. It will open its second location in Charleston S.C., by the end of this year.

The coffee shop was Wright’s solution after she and her husband learned that 70 percent of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities did not have jobs, CNN reported.

“It hit me like a lightning bolt: a coffee shop!” Wright told CNN. “I realized it would be the perfect environment for bringing people together. Seeing the staff taking orders, serving coffee—they’d realize how capable they are.”

“I’m bringing this home to the 40 employees that work at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee because they are my heroes,” Wright said.

In her speech, Wright said she knew that Bitty and Beau would be watching the ceremony, and she spoke to them directly:

“I would not change you for the world, but I will change the world for you.”

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

More Videos

A family tradition gives back with grace 2:24

A family tradition gives back with grace

Pause
Managing waste and odors from hog farm lagoons 1:37

Managing waste and odors from hog farm lagoons

More than a coffee shop: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to Charleston 1:13

More than a coffee shop: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to Charleston

So You Think You Can Dance joined Bitty & Beau's baristas for the ultimate dance party! 0:47

So You Think You Can Dance joined Bitty & Beau's baristas for the ultimate dance party!

Megyn Kelly talks with female NC African-American police chiefs about having 'the talk' 0:34

Megyn Kelly talks with female NC African-American police chiefs about having 'the talk'

Are women police officers better at de-escalating tense situations? 0:40

Are women police officers better at de-escalating tense situations?

Durham's Police Chief C.J. Davis tells Megyn Kelly she still gets followed in stores 0:22

Durham's Police Chief C.J. Davis tells Megyn Kelly she still gets followed in stores

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train in Washington 1:04

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train in Washington

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 0:44

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

  • So You Think You Can Dance joined Bitty & Beau's baristas for the ultimate dance party!

    The world class dancers from So You Think You Can Dance visited Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Wilmington, N.C. for a dance party. The coffee shop employs 40 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

So You Think You Can Dance joined Bitty & Beau's baristas for the ultimate dance party!

The world class dancers from So You Think You Can Dance visited Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Wilmington, N.C. for a dance party. The coffee shop employs 40 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Video courtesy of Bitty & Beau's Coffee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A family tradition gives back with grace 2:24

A family tradition gives back with grace

Pause
Managing waste and odors from hog farm lagoons 1:37

Managing waste and odors from hog farm lagoons

More than a coffee shop: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to Charleston 1:13

More than a coffee shop: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to Charleston

So You Think You Can Dance joined Bitty & Beau's baristas for the ultimate dance party! 0:47

So You Think You Can Dance joined Bitty & Beau's baristas for the ultimate dance party!

Megyn Kelly talks with female NC African-American police chiefs about having 'the talk' 0:34

Megyn Kelly talks with female NC African-American police chiefs about having 'the talk'

Are women police officers better at de-escalating tense situations? 0:40

Are women police officers better at de-escalating tense situations?

Durham's Police Chief C.J. Davis tells Megyn Kelly she still gets followed in stores 0:22

Durham's Police Chief C.J. Davis tells Megyn Kelly she still gets followed in stores

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train in Washington 1:04

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train in Washington

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 0:44

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

  • A family tradition gives back with grace

    Saturday marked the third annual Christmas tea party at the Moore house. Warte and Ronda Moore elaborately decorate their home for their daughter Bazley Grace Moore, her friends and their mothers. Everyone in attendance participates in a different form of community service each year.

A family tradition gives back with grace

View More Video