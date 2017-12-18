Local

Franklin County airport manager dies after plane crash

By Richard Stradling

rstradling@newsobserver.com

December 18, 2017 02:59 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 04:30 PM

LOUISBURG

The manager of the airport in Franklin County has died, after the plane he was flying crashed in a field on Saturday.

Stephen Merritt of Cary was manager of Triangle North Executive Airport outside Louisburg.

Merritt was the only person aboard a single-engine plane that crashed east of Louisburg about 2:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said the plane was a Cessna 150C.

The plane was owned by Bahamas Habitat, a service organization based at the airport that uses volunteer pilots and their aircraft to provide humanitarian aid to the people of The Bahamas, Haiti and Mexico. Merritt was president of the organization’s board, according to its website.

“I find it very rewarding to be able to make use of my skills and aircraft to provide assistance where most needed,” he wrote.

Merritt was also a long-time flight instructor. He had been manager of Triangle North Executive Airport since January 2010.

Kristen King, the county clerk, announced Merritt’s death on Monday afternoon. The county owns the airport, which recently received a commitment from the state for nearly $11 million to create more space for hangars and extend the runway to allow larger aircraft to land and take off.

Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling

