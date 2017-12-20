Missing: One North Carolina historical highway marker. The state wants it back.

A state historical marker honoring the namesake of Jordan Lake is missing, and state officials are asking for the public’s help to find it.
The marker for the late textile executive and U.S. Senator B. Everett Jordan stood at the corner of N.C. 87 and Church Road, near his home outside Saxapahaw in southern Alamance County. In early November, someone reported that the marker was broken and lying on the ground, but it has since been removed, according to Ansley Wegner, administrator of the state Highway Historical Marker Program.
There are nearly 1,600 historical markers in the program, and every few weeks Wegner learns that one is missing. She recently began enlisting the public’s help to find them after a newspaper article about a missing marker in Forsyth County prompted a call from an antiques dealer who had bought it at an auction last summer.
The silver markers with raised black letters are made by Sewah Studios in Marietta, Ohio, of cast aluminum. They cost $1,700 to replace. Sometimes they’re stolen and sold for scrap, but they can end up all over the place, Wegner said.
Jordan represented North Carolina in the U.S. Senate from 1958 to 1973, the year that Jordan Lake was named for him. He died the following year.
He was also a textile executive, and his home stands one mile northeast of where the marker was located.
If you have information about the Jordan marker or any other one that is missing or not where it should be, contact Wegner at 919-807-7291 or ansley.wegner@ncdcr.gov.
For information about the Highway Historical Marker Program or an individual marker, go to www.ncmarkers.com/.
