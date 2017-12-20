North Carolina had the 5th fastest growing population in 2016-17

North Carolina added another 116,730 people in the last year – close to the entire population of Wilmington.

The U.S. Census released national and state population estimates on Wednesday, which included a ranking of the fastest growing states.

Idaho came in at No. 1, with a 2.2 percent increase to 1.7 million from July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2017.

North Carolina was the fifth fastest growing state, adding 116,730 people to raise the population from about 10.16 million to 10.27 million.

The top 10, in order, were: Texas, Florida, California, Washington, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee and South Carolina.

North Carolina is the ninth most populous state in the country.

The top 10 most populous states, in order, are: California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan.

North Carolina did not make the top 10 states for percent growth, though, since it grew less than 1.4 percent from 2016 to 2017.

From July 2016 to July 2017, North Carolina saw:

▪ 120,525 births

▪ 90,129 deaths

▪ 20,162 net international migration to the state

▪ 66,051 net domestic migration to the state

The population of the United States was listed at more than 326.46 million, with a birth every 8 seconds and a death every 11 seconds. The country has a net gain of one person every 16 seconds, according to the census.

The U.S. population grew by 2.3 million between July 1, 2016, and July 1, 2017, representing a 0.72 percent increase to 325.7 million. The population of voting-age residents (adults age 18 and over) grew to 252.1 million (77.4 percent of the 2017 total population), an increase of 0.93 percent from 2016 (249.5 million). Net international migration decreased 1.8 percent between 2016 and 2017, making it the first drop since 2012-2013. However, net international migration continues to be a significant factor in the population growth of the United States, adding just over 1.1 million people in the last year.

States in the South and West continued to lead in population growth. In 2017, 38.0 percent of the nation’s population lived in the South and 23.8 percent lived in the West.

For more information, go to www.census.gov/programs-surveys/popest.html.