Inmate’s death leads to state investigation

Mother describes events that led to death of her son in Harnett County jail Bienchis Esteva Feliz describes the series of circumstances that led to the death of her son Apolinar 'Hasen' Perdomo, who died after being stricken with Guillain-Barre Syndrome while in the Harnett County jail. Bienchis Esteva Feliz describes the series of circumstances that led to the death of her son Apolinar 'Hasen' Perdomo, who died after being stricken with Guillain-Barre Syndrome while in the Harnett County jail. Dan Kane dkane@newsobserver.com

