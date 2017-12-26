After 3 months without power or water in Puerto Rico, a family starts over for Christmas

More Videos 0:58 ABC11 Weather Forecast Pause 2:40 The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night 3:53 NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 1:17 Mother finds son paralyzed and 'handcuffed' to hospital bed 1:17 Mother describes events that led to death of her son in Harnett County jail 1:17 Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods 1:27 Local engineer turned chocolatier wins international acclaim 1:05 2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard 1:19 Panthers Cam Newton: What happened on the final play 1:21 Dave Doeren stays with NC State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night Katherine Williams' co-workers helped her raise enough money to get her parents from a dire situation in Puerto Rico to Durham. While they have more money to raise before they can settle in, Angel Ortiz and Julia Ayala arrived safely to RDU, and to their daughter's arms, on Christmas night. Katherine Williams' co-workers helped her raise enough money to get her parents from a dire situation in Puerto Rico to Durham. While they have more money to raise before they can settle in, Angel Ortiz and Julia Ayala arrived safely to RDU, and to their daughter's arms, on Christmas night. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

