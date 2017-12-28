Ohio woman wants to find NC family who helped her after Christmas Eve car crash

An Ohio woman and her mother want to find the North Carolina family who came to the woman’s rescue after her car flipped over on Christmas Eve.
Amy Purdin Grooms posted photos of her daughter’s crash, which happened near Dayton, Ohio, to Facebook on Tuesday morning. She asked for help finding the Davis family from North Carolina. By Thursday morning, the post had been shared more than 74,000 times by people across the country.
The Davis family kept Josie Grooms safe while she waited for emergency personnel to arrive at the scene of the crash, according to the Facebook post. They also kept her warm, leaving her with blankets.
“By the Grace of God, seatbelts & airbags, she walked away without a scratch,” Amy Grooms wrote of her daughter. “I’d love to be able to thank them & return their blankets to them.”
Black ice contributed to the crash that left Josie Grooms trapped inside the flipped vehicle, according to WSOC.
“I would like them to know that I am so grateful and, you know, it’s so nice to know that there’s people out there who would not only stop, not only rescue me from my flipped-over vehicle, but also give me shelter in theirs,” Josie Grooms told the TV station.
