Ohio woman wants to find NC family who helped her after Christmas Eve car crash

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home Pause

4:52 2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Eastern North Carolina’s star chef and author, Vivian Howard

1:01 Christmas trees become mulch for Happy Trails program

2:40 The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night

1:24 With a rope and ladder, protesters bring Confederate statue to the ground

2:49 NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down'

1:01 Spring Fling at Dix Park

5:49 State's Keatts discusses Markell Johnson suspension

1:28 Doeren still mum on Bradley Chubb in Sun Bowl