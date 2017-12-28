A screenshot of Amy Purdin Grooms’ Facebook post about a Christmas Eve car crash near Dayton, Ohio.
A screenshot of Amy Purdin Grooms’ Facebook post about a Christmas Eve car crash near Dayton, Ohio. FACEBOOK
A screenshot of Amy Purdin Grooms’ Facebook post about a Christmas Eve car crash near Dayton, Ohio. FACEBOOK

Local

Ohio woman wants to find NC family who helped her after Christmas Eve car crash

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

December 28, 2017 10:20 AM

An Ohio woman and her mother want to find the North Carolina family who came to the woman’s rescue after her car flipped over on Christmas Eve.

Amy Purdin Grooms posted photos of her daughter’s crash, which happened near Dayton, Ohio, to Facebook on Tuesday morning. She asked for help finding the Davis family from North Carolina. By Thursday morning, the post had been shared more than 74,000 times by people across the country.

The Davis family kept Josie Grooms safe while she waited for emergency personnel to arrive at the scene of the crash, according to the Facebook post. They also kept her warm, leaving her with blankets.

“By the Grace of God, seatbelts & airbags, she walked away without a scratch,” Amy Grooms wrote of her daughter. “I’d love to be able to thank them & return their blankets to them.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Black ice contributed to the crash that left Josie Grooms trapped inside the flipped vehicle, according to WSOC.

“I would like them to know that I am so grateful and, you know, it’s so nice to know that there’s people out there who would not only stop, not only rescue me from my flipped-over vehicle, but also give me shelter in theirs,” Josie Grooms told the TV station.

More Videos

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Pause
2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Eastern North Carolina’s star chef and author, Vivian Howard 4:52

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Eastern North Carolina’s star chef and author, Vivian Howard

Christmas trees become mulch for Happy Trails program 1:01

Christmas trees become mulch for Happy Trails program

The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night 2:40

The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night

With a rope and ladder, protesters bring Confederate statue to the ground 1:24

With a rope and ladder, protesters bring Confederate statue to the ground

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 2:49

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down'

Spring Fling at Dix Park 1:01

Spring Fling at Dix Park

State's Keatts discusses Markell Johnson suspension 5:49

State's Keatts discusses Markell Johnson suspension

Doeren still mum on Bradley Chubb in Sun Bowl 1:28

Doeren still mum on Bradley Chubb in Sun Bowl

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

  • What to do if you've been in a car accident

    Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

What to do if you've been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Pause
2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Eastern North Carolina’s star chef and author, Vivian Howard 4:52

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Eastern North Carolina’s star chef and author, Vivian Howard

Christmas trees become mulch for Happy Trails program 1:01

Christmas trees become mulch for Happy Trails program

The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night 2:40

The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night

With a rope and ladder, protesters bring Confederate statue to the ground 1:24

With a rope and ladder, protesters bring Confederate statue to the ground

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 2:49

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down'

Spring Fling at Dix Park 1:01

Spring Fling at Dix Park

State's Keatts discusses Markell Johnson suspension 5:49

State's Keatts discusses Markell Johnson suspension

Doeren still mum on Bradley Chubb in Sun Bowl 1:28

Doeren still mum on Bradley Chubb in Sun Bowl

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

  • O’Reilly, Weinstein and the culture of power

    New York Times reporters Michael S. Schmidt and Emily Steel discuss how nondisclosure agreements, also known as NDAs, and workplace dynamics kept Bill O'Reilly’s accusers silent.

O’Reilly, Weinstein and the culture of power

View More Video