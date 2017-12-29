Here’s how you can celebrate Kwanzaa in the Triangle

More Videos 2:56 Our favorite photos from 2017 Pause 0:42 North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 1:44 Museum and cafe to showcase NC State’s dairy production 1:01 Christmas trees become mulch for Happy Trails program 1:17 Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods 1:31 Meet Community Connector Mike Phillips with Men at Work 1:36 Check out these awesome holiday lights 2:40 The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night 2:09 Massive downtown Raleigh fire destroys one building, damages several Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration Hundreds filled the Cary Arts Center on Friday, December 29, 2017 for the annual Kwanzaa Celebration.The Kuumba Dance Group from Danville, Va. was the first to take the stage at noon. There was a vendors market, and two rooms for craft making, music making and dancing. Hundreds filled the Cary Arts Center on Friday, December 29, 2017 for the annual Kwanzaa Celebration.The Kuumba Dance Group from Danville, Va. was the first to take the stage at noon. There was a vendors market, and two rooms for craft making, music making and dancing. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

