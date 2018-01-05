Police end a wintry day with a snowball fight, and viewers salute their high spirits

Police in Greenville are getting an overwhelmingly positive response to a video showing officers having some fun at the end of their shift Thursday afternoon.
“What better way to cap off a long day at work than with a little snowball fight!?” the department wrote on a Facebook post.
The minute-long video shows a handful of officers waging war among themselves, using remnants of the winter storm that brought several inches of snow to Eastern North Carolina.
Some people commented with advice on ways to improve the battle, and at least one challenge was issued.
Never miss a local story.
Many others said that if anyone should be allowed to take time to enjoy the wintry weather, law enforcement officers should.
The video had been viewed nearly 20,000 times on the department’s page by midday Friday, and tens of thousands more times after it gained national attention.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments