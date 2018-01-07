Wake Forest police search for driver who hit pedestrian near school

Wake Forest police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian with his car Sunday afternoon.
The pedestrian was hit along Heritage Lake Road on Sunday, according to a Wake Forest police news release.
The person did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, the news release said.
Officers responded at 4:22 p.m. near the Primrose School at 844 Heritage Road.
The vehicle was described as a white Mitsubishi with major front-end damage. The driver was described as a black male.
The Wake Forest Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call it at 919-554-6150.
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
Comments