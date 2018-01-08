More Videos

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

How warm will it get? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast.

How warm will it get? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast.

Fire at Peppertree Ocean Club in North Myrtle Beach 0:43

Fire at Peppertree Ocean Club in North Myrtle Beach

Whooping cough symptoms and treatment 1:12

Whooping cough symptoms and treatment

One person killed in Carolina Beach condo fire 1:03

One person killed in Carolina Beach condo fire

Despite the cold, ‘Class Size Chaos’ Rally draws hundreds 3:22

Despite the cold, ‘Class Size Chaos’ Rally draws hundreds

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Eastern North Carolina’s star chef and author, Vivian Howard 4:52

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Eastern North Carolina’s star chef and author, Vivian Howard

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 1:01

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all?

Spring Fling at Dix Park 1:01

Spring Fling at Dix Park

Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods 1:17

Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods

    Watch the ABC11 weather forecast as the Triangle moves toward warmer days.

Local

It could be as warm as 70 degrees Friday, but it won’t last long

By Camila Molina And Abbie Bennett

cmolina@newsobserver.com

January 08, 2018 10:22 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

RALEIGH

Most of North Carolina is likely ready to say goodbye to below freezing temperatures, so the prospect of 70 degrees on Friday is welcome news.

But it likely won’t last long.

Temperatures were low enough, and conditions poor enough for a winter weather advisory for Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and Randolph counties on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Orange County canceled school and a hazardous weather outlook also remained in place for the Triangle and much of central North Carolina Monday.

The Triad west of the Triangle saw freezing rain, and temperatures climbing barely into the 40s and icy conditions continued to cause issues for some commuters and pedestrians with sidewalks, roads and bridges still slick.

Last week’s record-breaking cold chilled exposed objects, so any rain was expected to freeze upon contact for a while, the weather service said.

But things are expected to warm up considerably starting on Tuesday, with a high near 54 and a light wind. Wednesday will be a bit cooler at 45 degrees, Thursday near 60 and the warmest day of the week, Friday, could be a relatively balmy day, reaching as high as 70 degrees.

  How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

    A North Carolina "swamp park" has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it's both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park.

There’s a possibility of rain on Wednesday night , Thursday and Friday across central North Carolina, the weather service said, with thunder and isolated strong wind.

Though temperatures will get warmer, the weather service said it’s important to remember that after such a long period of cold, the ground is still very cold. Ground temperatures could be near or below freezing into evening hours some days, even if the air temperature is warmer.

That warmup will be brief, however, as North Carolina is between weather systems.

A return to dry weather and below-normal temperatures is expected in the wake of the warm weather Saturday through Monday, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Saturday may see a high in the mid 50s and Sunday will be cooler at 43.

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

