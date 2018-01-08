It could be as warm as 70 degrees Friday, but it won’t last long

Most of North Carolina is likely ready to say goodbye to below freezing temperatures, so the prospect of 70 degrees on Friday is welcome news.
But it likely won’t last long.
Temperatures were low enough, and conditions poor enough for a winter weather advisory for Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and Randolph counties on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Orange County canceled school and a hazardous weather outlook also remained in place for the Triangle and much of central North Carolina Monday.
The Triad west of the Triangle saw freezing rain, and temperatures climbing barely into the 40s and icy conditions continued to cause issues for some commuters and pedestrians with sidewalks, roads and bridges still slick.
Last week’s record-breaking cold chilled exposed objects, so any rain was expected to freeze upon contact for a while, the weather service said.
But things are expected to warm up considerably starting on Tuesday, with a high near 54 and a light wind. Wednesday will be a bit cooler at 45 degrees, Thursday near 60 and the warmest day of the week, Friday, could be a relatively balmy day, reaching as high as 70 degrees.
There’s a possibility of rain on Wednesday night , Thursday and Friday across central North Carolina, the weather service said, with thunder and isolated strong wind.
Though temperatures will get warmer, the weather service said it’s important to remember that after such a long period of cold, the ground is still very cold. Ground temperatures could be near or below freezing into evening hours some days, even if the air temperature is warmer.
That warmup will be brief, however, as North Carolina is between weather systems.
A return to dry weather and below-normal temperatures is expected in the wake of the warm weather Saturday through Monday, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Saturday may see a high in the mid 50s and Sunday will be cooler at 43.
