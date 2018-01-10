NC’s famously frozen alligators are thawed out and irritable as ever, new video shows

More Videos 1:58 Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise Pause 2:09 Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 1:58 Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:42 Stranger Things 2 1:12 Whooping cough symptoms and treatment 1:13 More than a coffee shop: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to Charleston 1:01 Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 0:47 So You Think You Can Dance joined Bitty & Beau's baristas for the ultimate dance party! Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise Alligators at The Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, had a chance to thaw out and sun themselves after temperatures rose above freezing on January 9. The American alligators survived the freeze by staying in the water with their snouts sticking out. The park wrote in a blog post on Saturday that the cold-blooded gators could endure temperatures by slowing their metabolism in a hibernation-like process called brumation. As soon as the temperature was back up and the sun out, so were the alligators. Alligators at The Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, had a chance to thaw out and sun themselves after temperatures rose above freezing on January 9. The American alligators survived the freeze by staying in the water with their snouts sticking out. The park wrote in a blog post on Saturday that the cold-blooded gators could endure temperatures by slowing their metabolism in a hibernation-like process called brumation. As soon as the temperature was back up and the sun out, so were the alligators. Youtube/Shallotte River Swamp Park via Storyful

