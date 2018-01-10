Police break up slave labor operation that used children to run fish markets around Fayetteville

Warrants for arrest were obtained for several members of the McCollum Ranch for Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Involuntary Servitude of a Minor, Obtaining Property by False Pretense, and Conspiracy. Warrants for arrests were obtained for John C. McCollum, Brenda Hall, Cornelia McDonald, Pamela Puga Luna, Shirley McNatt, Daffene Edge, Kassia Rogers, Irish Williams, Shirnitka McNatt, and Earlene Hayat. Four of the ten suspects have been arrested; John McCollum, Cornelia McDonald, Brenda Hall and Pamela Puga Luna are currently being held on secured bonds in the Cumberland County Detention Center. Cumberland County Sheriff's Dept.