Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.: Events and commemorations in the Triangle

Saturday, Jan. 13

▪ MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony at 9 a.m., 1100 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway, Durham. Sponsored by the Durham Community Martin Luther King Jr. Steering Committee. See a list of all events at durhammlkcommittee.org/.

▪ Cary’s Dreamfest features “Songs of the Dream: Kids Sing & Learn” at 10 a.m. at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. There will be a family singalong and arts and crafts. Search Dreamfest at townofcary.org.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Selma, Ala., in February 1968. CHARLES E. KELLY AP

▪ “Community & The Dream: Racial Taboo,” a documentary by Brian Grimm, will be shown at 1 p.m. at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. Admission is free but tickets are required. Snacks, group discussions and a Q&A with Grimm will follow. Search Dreamfest at townofcary.org.

▪ “Music & The Dream” is the world premiere of jazz composer Harold Mims’ “We Shall Overcome,” a piece created for Cary’s Dreamfest. The event is at 7:30 p.m. at the Cary Arts Center. Free, but tickets required. Search Dreamfest at townofcary.org.

▪ The Battle of the Badges 8th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Law Enforcement Basketball Tournament is Jan. 12 to 14 with teams from law enforcement, military and first responder units from all over the country. Games start at 9 a.m. Saturday and continue through Sunday at the JD Lewis Multipurpose Center, 2245 Garner Road, Raleigh. The family-oriented tournament is open to the public. Admission is $5 per day; $8 for a two-day pass; or $12 for a three-day, weekend pass. Children under 5 are free. jd-lewiscenter.com

Sunday, Jan. 14

▪ Duke University annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration will be held at 3 p.m. in Duke University Chapel. Free parking in the Bryan Center Garage. The keynote speaker is Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The program will also feature performances by Bobby Caddell, Yvette Cates, Felicia Wright, The John Brown Band and the Collage Dance Company of Durham. The theme is “From King to Kaepernick – Progress Through Protest.” See a full list of Duke MLK events at mlk.duke.edu.

▪ The Rev. Jimmie R. Hawkins will preach at the 11 a.m. worship service in celebration of the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St., Durham. Hawkins is director of the Presbyterian Church (USA) Office of Public Witness in Washington, D.C. and was previously pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Durham and active in the N.C. NAACP. For more information, call the church office at 919-682- 5511.

▪ Writer and historian Timothy Tyson will give the Martin Luther King Jr. Day sermon at Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St., in Durham, during 11 a.m. worship service. Tyson teaches at Duke and UNC and is the author of “The Blood of Emmett Till.” The service will be followed by a lunch and discussion about issues of race and poverty in North Carolina. Lunch reservations can be made by calling the church office at 919-688-1366.

▪ Garner holds its celebration at 4 p.m. at Garner Performing Arts Center, 742 W. Garner Road. The keynote speaker is state Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan. There will be performances by the Creech Road Elementary School Chorus, The Gifted Arts, Inc. and Wake Baptist Grove Youth Choir. garnernc.gov

▪ “13th,” a film by Ava DuVernay, screens at 3 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 East Chatham St. A discussion with NC State faculty member Dr. Thomas Easley follows. Free, but tickets required.

▪ UNC Chancellor Carol L. Folt is the keynote speaker at the 33rd annual University/Community Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Banquet and Award Presentation. The event is at 6 p.m. at the William and Ida Friday Center for Continuing Education. diversity.unc.edu/mlk

▪ Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Georgetown University sociology professor and New York Times contributing opinion writer, is the guest preacher at Duke Chapel’s worship service at 11 a.m. He is the author of several books, including books about Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Marvin Gaye, Bill Cosby, Tupac Shakur and Hurricane Katrina. chapel.duke.edu

Monday, Jan. 15

▪ The 38th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast is at Sheraton Imperial Hotel & Convention Center, 4700 Emperor Blvd., Research Triangle Park. The keynote speaker is Rabbi Lucy H.F. Dinner, the senior rabbi of Raleigh’s Temple Beth Or. Doors open at 5:45 a.m. Breakfast is served from 6 to 8 a.m. Free. trianglemlk.com

▪ The MLK Memorial Day March is at 11 a.m., departing from the Edenton Street side of the State Capitol and heading into downtown Raleigh. Assembly and lineup begins at 10 a.m. trianglemlk.com

▪ The United Way of the Greater Triangle and the Triangle MLK Committee host at 2 p.m. Idea Generation Next – College Edition at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. The keynote speaker is Rev. Chalice Overy, director of ministries at Baptist Grove Church. Area college students were asked to come up with ideas to address today’s urgent issues. Free. trianglemlk.com

▪ The annual Martin Luther King Jr. evening musical celebration is at 5:30 p.m at Meymandi Hall, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. Free. trianglemlk.com

▪ The United Way of the Greater Triangle is organizing several community service projects across Wake, Durham, Orange and Johnston counties. Volunteer opportunities range from reading to packing meals to cleaning projects to chaperoning a youth lock-in. For a list and to register, go to unitedwaytriangle.org/.

▪ Durham Community Martin Luther King Jr. Steering Committee Unity March and Rally. Starts at 10:30 a.m. at the NC Mutual Life Insurance Company, 411 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham. The march ends at First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St. Bring new children’s books to donate to Book Harvest’s Dream Big Book Drive from 1 to 4 p.m. at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham.

▪ MomsRising and other parent and community groups will throw a Children’s Birthday Party for Dr. King from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northgate Mall Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Kid-friendly workshops and activities for preschool to middle school-aged children focused on the ways children were part of the civil rights struggle and the power of children today to help change the world for the better. Celebration on the main stage at noon followed by singing of “Happy Birthday” and birthday cake at 12:30 p.m. For more information contact Beth Messersmith of MomsRising at 919-323-6179 or beth@momsrising.org.

▪ Durham Civil Rights Workers’ Reunion Committee will host its 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph AME Church, 2521 Fayetteville St., Durham. The theme is “Striving for Peace, Justice and Equality for All.” N.C. Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs Larry D. Hall is the guest speaker. Music by Val Hannah-Murphy and the Hillside High School Alumni Choir. For information, call Sylvia Knuckles-Rebenson at 919-641- 5758.

▪ Durham Community Martin Luther King Jr. Steering Committee annual religious service at 6 p.m. at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 Apex Highway, Durham. The keynote speaker is Linda Wright Bryan, associate professor of mission and ministry at Shaw University.

▪ Cary is holding a Day of Service at Good Hope Farm, 1580 Morrisville Carpenter Road, Cary. There will be two shifts from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. for participants to prepare the soil of the town’s new 20-acre urban agriculture and historic site. Volunteers age 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. Search Dreamfest at townofcary.org.

▪ The Chapel Hill/Carrboro branch of the NAACP will have a rally at 9 a.m. at the Peace and Justice Plaza, 179 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, with speaker Quinton Harper. N.C. Sen. Valerie Foushee will speak at a service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 106 N. Roberson St., Chapel Hill.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

▪ North Carolina Central University will host the Rock the Mic Lecture Series featuring keynote speaker Bakari Sellers, politician and CNN commentator. Sellers made history in 2006 when he was 22 and defeated a 26-year incumbent state representative to become the youngest member of the South Carolina state legislature and the youngest African-American elected official in the nation. The free event is at B.N. Duke Auditorium at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18

▪ Wake Forest’s public celebration is at Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, 237 Friendship Chapel Road, with local churches and community organizations. A light meal is at 6 p.m. with the program at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Contact Margo Grant at 908-672-8115.

▪ Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch will deliver the 2018 MLK Keynote Lecture at UNC’s Memorial Hall at 7 p.m. Lynch was born in Greensboro. Tickets are free but reservations required. Pick up tickets at the Carolina Performing Arts Box Office or go to tickets.carolinaperformingarts.org.

Friday, Jan. 19

▪ Duke University Chapel will host a conversation with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Rev. William J. Barber II at 8 p.m. The discussion, “The Enduring Challenge of a Moral Economy: 50 Years After Dr. King Challenged Racism, Poverty, and Militarism,” will be moderated by Duke Chapel Dean Luke A. Powery. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required for entry. There is a limit of one ticket per person. To reserve a ticket, visit the box office in person at Duke’s Bryan Center, go to tickets.duke.edu or call 919-684-4444. A live video stream of the event will be available on the chapel’s website at chapel.duke.edu.

Saturday, Feb. 3

▪ Spectacular Magazine will present the 16th annual North Carolina MLK Black History Month Parade and Block Party on Fayetteville Street from Cornwallis Road to Dawson Street in Durham. The parade begins at noon. The party is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. N.C. Central University Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye is grand marshal.