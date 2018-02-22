Raleigh man arrested for threatening to kill a patron of Wild Wing Cafe

A Raleigh man was arrested Wednesday night and is accused of carrying a concealed weapon and threatening to injure a person at a local restaurant.
Raleigh police arrested John Paul Williams, 27, of 4713 Delta Ridge Court, at the Wild Wing Cafe on Brier Creek Parkway. He was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, communicating false threats and illegally carrying a concealed gun, according to arrest records.
Williams allegedly challenged one customer to a fight and made a threat to kill another patron of the restaurant.
He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
