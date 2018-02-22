John Paul Williams
John Paul Williams CCBI
John Paul Williams CCBI

Local

Raleigh man arrested for threatening to kill a patron of Wild Wing Cafe

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

February 22, 2018 02:03 PM

RALEIGH

A Raleigh man was arrested Wednesday night and is accused of carrying a concealed weapon and threatening to injure a person at a local restaurant.

Raleigh police arrested John Paul Williams, 27, of 4713 Delta Ridge Court, at the Wild Wing Cafe on Brier Creek Parkway. He was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, communicating false threats and illegally carrying a concealed gun, according to arrest records.

Williams allegedly challenged one customer to a fight and made a threat to kill another patron of the restaurant.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

State Capitol visitors pay tribute to Rev. Billy Graham

View More Video