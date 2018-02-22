Here’s how you can leave a message for Billy Graham’s family

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:49 State Capitol visitors pay tribute to Rev. Billy Graham Pause 4:14 Victim's mother speaks at Copley sentencing 0:58 Raleigh homeowner found guilty of first-degree murder 1:12 Wake school board member calls for gun control 1:46 UNC students honor Parkland victims, rally against gun violence 5:36 Five years old with a 'boo boo' in her head 1:40 White nationalists are a no-show at UNC 1:06 Alexa, how do I get The News & Observer Briefing? 1:12 Black Panther movie: 'It makes me proud of who I am and where I come from' 0:45 See the moment when Hilton Head fishing crew catches 16-foot great white shark Video Link copy Embed Code copy

North Carolinians who are mourning the late evangelist Billy Graham can come to the State Capitol in Raleigh to sign a book of condolences in the coming days. The book will be available to the public until next Friday, March 2. The Capitol is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper set up the book of condolences with an official order Thursday, two days after Graham died at the age of 99 at his home in Montreat. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

