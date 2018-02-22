More Videos

North Carolinians who are mourning the late evangelist Billy Graham can come to the State Capitol in Raleigh to sign a book of condolences in the coming days. The book will be available to the public until next Friday, March 2. The Capitol is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper set up the book of condolences with an official order Thursday, two days after Graham died at the age of 99 at his home in Montreat. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Local

Here’s how you can leave a message for Billy Graham’s family

By Will Doran

wdoran@newsobserver.com

February 22, 2018 06:53 PM

RALEIGH

North Carolinians who are mourning the late evangelist Billy Graham can come to the State Capitol in Raleigh to sign a book of condolences in the coming days.

The book will be available to members of the public starting this Friday, until next Friday, March 2. The Capitol is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper set up the book of condolences with an official order Thursday, two days after Graham died at the age of 99 at his home in Montreat. Cooper called Graham “without peer as an evangelist during his lifetime.”

Cooper praised Graham’s refusal in the 1950s to preach before segregated audiences, as well as his ability to spread his message of Christianity to audiences not just in the United States but all over the world.

People who want to sign the book can find it on a small table at the foot of the George Washington statue in the Capitol Rotunda, which is located at 1 E. Edenton St. in Raleigh.

After next week, Cooper said he will give the book to the Graham family.

Also on March 2, Graham’s funeral will be held in Charlotte. Among other notable figures, the Graham family has invited every living former president to attend – all of whom sought Graham’s counsel at times – as well as current Republican President Donald Trump.

Doran: 919-836-2858; Twitter: @will_doran

