Wake Forest teen dies in car crash; two other teens injured

By Camila Molina

February 25, 2018 05:00 PM

A single car crash Saturday night killed a 15-year-old girl and left two other teenagers injured.

The car crash happened at the intersection of Heritage Hills Way and Vodin Street around 9 p.m., according to the Town of Wake Forest’s public information officer Bill Crabtree.

The crash was in a residential area.

Hannah Viall, a student at Heritage High School, died at the scene of the crash. The car was transporting two others, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. Both were injured during the crash and were taken to WakeMed North Hospital.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and who was driving the car.

Wake Forest Police are investigating the crash.

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

