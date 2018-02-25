The News & Observer is awarded APSE top-10 sports website for 2017

The Associated Press Sports Editors national contest announced Sunday the The News & Observer won a top-10 spot in digital sports (websites) and top-five for short video for 2017.
The APSE awarded The News & Observer a top-10 spot in digital sports (website) in the category of newspapers with 75,000 to 175,000 circulation.
‘Boston Herald,’ ‘The Buffalo News,’ ‘The Detroit News,’ ‘FanRag Sports,’ ‘The Florida Times-Union,’ ‘The Indianapolis Star,’ ‘The Louisville Courier Journal,’ ‘Pittsburgh Post-Gazette,’ ‘St. Louis Post-Dispatch’ and ‘The Seattle Times’ also ranked in the top-10 in the same category.
The contest also awarded The News & Observer photographer and videographer Robert Willett a top-five spot for short video.
The APSE is a media organization that recognizes the professional work of its members.
