Three injured in Durham crash involving an ambulance

By Camila Molina

February 26, 2018 06:05 AM

Three people were injured in a crash involving an ambulance Monday morning.

The crash happened about 2:41 a.m. near West Lakewood Avenue and Blackwell Street, according to the Durham watch commander.

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital, according to news reports.

Two Durham police units responded to the scene.

Durham police did not confirm the number of people injured and did not say whether the injured were in the car or in the ambulance.

