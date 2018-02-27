Skier killed in Colorado identified as Raleigh man

Authorities say a skier who died after hitting a tree at a Colorado resort was a 32-year-old North Carolina man.
The Summit Daily News reported Monday that the Summit County coroner identified the man as Leon Harding Christopher III of Raleigh.
Summit County Sheriff's Sgt. Mark Watson says Christopher struck a tree on an intermediate trail at the Keystone Ski Resort on Sunday.
The ski patrol performed CPR and then took Christopher to a medical clinic. The coroner's office says he was pronounced dead at the clinic.
The coroner says the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. Authorities say Christopher was wearing a helmet.
Watson says Christopher was on vacation with his family but was believed to be skiing alone at the time.
