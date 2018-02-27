More Videos

State Capitol Police are looking for three individuals suspected in the larceny of U.S. and N.C. flags that were stolen from atop the N.C. Department of Justice building on W. Edenton street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 18. Surveillance videotapes show the suspects arriving at the scene and leaving with the stolen flags. It is believed the suspects accessed the flag poles on the roof of the building via construction scaffolding. State Capitol Police video
State Capitol Police are looking for three individuals suspected in the larceny of U.S. and N.C. flags that were stolen from atop the N.C. Department of Justice building on W. Edenton street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 18. Surveillance videotapes show the suspects arriving at the scene and leaving with the stolen flags. It is believed the suspects accessed the flag poles on the roof of the building via construction scaffolding.

Local

Police seek three suspects accused of stealing US and NC flags from Justice building

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

February 27, 2018 10:01 AM

RALEIGH

State Capitol Police are looking for three males suspected of stealing U.S. and state flags from the roof of a North Carolina government building.

Police said the suspects reached the flagpoles on the roof of the N.C. Department of Justice building on West Edenton Street using construction scaffolding on Sunday, Feb. 18, about 2 a.m.

The three suspects appear to be young white males, according to outside surveillance footage from the building.

The footage shows the suspects walking across a patio empty-handed about 2:10 a.m. Later, they walk back across the patio at 2:28 a.m. with one of the suspects holding the flags.

“We hope to identify these suspects with the help of the public,” said State Capitol Police Chief Glen Allen. “These flags were stolen from the people of North Carolina, and larceny should not be tolerated.”

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

