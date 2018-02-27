Police seek three suspects accused of stealing US and NC flags from Justice building

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:18 After decades of decline, vehicular fatalities tick upward Pause 1:19 Police Seek Three Suspects in Theft of U.S. and State Flags from Justice Building 6:24 Supporters of offshore drilling tout jobs, energy independence and national security 6:56 911 recording of Earl Kimrey reporting the disappearance of Mariah Woods 1:40 Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 0:40 Billy Graham employees pay respects 0:49 State Capitol visitors pay tribute to Rev. Billy Graham 4:14 Victim's mother speaks at Copley sentencing 0:58 Raleigh homeowner found guilty of first-degree murder 1:12 Wake school board member calls for gun control Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

State Capitol Police are looking for three individuals suspected in the larceny of U.S. and N.C. flags that were stolen from atop the N.C. Department of Justice building on W. Edenton street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 18. Surveillance videotapes show the suspects arriving at the scene and leaving with the stolen flags. It is believed the suspects accessed the flag poles on the roof of the building via construction scaffolding. State Capitol Police video

State Capitol Police are looking for three individuals suspected in the larceny of U.S. and N.C. flags that were stolen from atop the N.C. Department of Justice building on W. Edenton street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 18. Surveillance videotapes show the suspects arriving at the scene and leaving with the stolen flags. It is believed the suspects accessed the flag poles on the roof of the building via construction scaffolding. State Capitol Police video