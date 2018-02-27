Police seek three suspects accused of stealing US and NC flags from Justice building

State Capitol Police are looking for three males suspected of stealing U.S. and state flags from the roof of a North Carolina government building.
Police said the suspects reached the flagpoles on the roof of the N.C. Department of Justice building on West Edenton Street using construction scaffolding on Sunday, Feb. 18, about 2 a.m.
The three suspects appear to be young white males, according to outside surveillance footage from the building.
The footage shows the suspects walking across a patio empty-handed about 2:10 a.m. Later, they walk back across the patio at 2:28 a.m. with one of the suspects holding the flags.
“We hope to identify these suspects with the help of the public,” said State Capitol Police Chief Glen Allen. “These flags were stolen from the people of North Carolina, and larceny should not be tolerated.”
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
