Armed robbery in Garner leads to lockdown at Vance Elementary School

The search for a suspect in an armed robbery at an internet sweepstakes cafe Tuesday led to a brief lockdown at Vance Elementary School.
Garner police are looking for an armed male suspect who entered the internet cafe on 8805 Old Stage Road and demanded money.
He had a small caliber gun, according to Capt. Joe Bins of Garner police.
The suspect left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and headed toward Ten Ten Road.
The Wake County Sheriff’s K9 unit tracked the suspect north and west of the school, but were unable to locate him.
Police received the call around 10:21 a.m. Police placed Vance Elementary School, down the road from the sweepstakes cafe, on lockdown for security reasons, Bins said.
The suspect was wearing a bandana over his face, but he appears to be a dark-skinned male, Bins said. The man’s head also was covered.
The lockdown was lifted about an hour into the search.
Garner police are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 919-772-8810.
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
