Three more teens are charged in a shooting at the Fuquay-Varina Walmart parking lot

Police have charged three more suspects in connection with a shooting supposedly linked to a drug deal at a Walmart parking lot on Friday.
Fuquay-Varina police obtained warrants to charge and arrest Colton Ray Bennett, 18; Patrick Jefferson Dennis, 17; and Seth Palmer Johnson, 17, on Tuesday evening. Police say the shooting on Friday happened during a drug sale.
All three were in a Ford F-150 and had planned to meet Bailey Lee Scott, 17, and Carlos Daniel DeJesus, who were in an Acura, police said.
In the parking lot, DeJesus gave money to Bennett, but no drugs were exchanged, police say. When Bennett tried to drive away, DeJesus grabbed the side of the truck and was knocked to the ground.
Scott then ran to the truck and fired multiple times into the vehicle, striking Colton and Dennis. Both groups then fled, police said.
Colton and Dennis were treated for their injuries at WakeMed in Apex on Friday afternoon.
Scott and DeJesus turned themselves in to Fuquay-Varina police on Monday and remain in custody at the Wake County Detention Center.
Scott, of Raleigh, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury; attempted murder; and shooting into occupied property causing serious injury. Scott has been charged with shooting only Bennett.
DeJesus, of Raleigh, was charged with accessory after the fact of attempted murder.
Bennett and Dennis, both of Fuquay-Varina, and Johnson were all charged with larceny from a person.
Bennett turned himself in on Tuesday.
Additional charges are possible, police say.
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
