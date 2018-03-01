The infant pulled from a Wake County pond died. Charges are pending against his mom.

An infant boy pulled from a Wake County pond Wednesday evening has died after being submerged in the water for two hours, the State Highway Patrol says.
Fire-rescue crews pulled the boy from the pond Wednesday evening after a vehicle carrying the baby and its mother veered into the water.
Alyssa Marie Mattson, 19, was driving south on Forestville Road at high speed and passed another car in a no passing zone, the Highway Patrol said. She lost control, veered left on the roadway and went into the pond.
Mattson was able to get out of the 2003 Infiniti and swim to shore on her own, and firefighters later pulled her 6-month-old, Princeton Marcus Mattson, from the vehicle, the Highway Patrol said. The boy was restrained by a child seat.
Both were taken by ambulance to WakeMed.
The 6-month-old was submerged in 15 feet water for two hours, Highway Patrol said. Rescue crews tried to resuscitate him at the scene, and the boy later was taken to WakeMed, where he was declared dead.
Charges are pending for Mattson, the Highway Patrol said.
Knightdale police and fire-rescue crews and the Highway Patrol responded to a call about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Emergency responders were in the water and used a boat to investigate the swamped car.
Before crews pulled the child from the water, at least two adults were wrapped in blankets and taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Representatives from the coroner’s office were at the scene and left just before 8 p.m.
Eight Knightdale firefighters were treated for hypothermia after the water rescue, the Highway Patrol said.
