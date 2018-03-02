Family had a missing girl; Moore County sheriff had a drone. Case closed.

Launching a drone equipped with an infrared camera that can see heat images, Moore County sheriff's deputies made short work Thursday night of what could have been a nightlong search for a missing 11-year-old child.
The drone picked up a “heat signature” in woods across a road from the girl’s home 15 minutes after Lt. Tim Davis launched it, and he guided deputies on foot to the spot, Sheriff Neil Godfrey said Friday.
The girl, whose parents had reported her missing about 10:30 p.m., was found asleep under brush and heavy limbs, Godfrey said.
“This is a perfect example of why we invested in this drone capability,” Godfrey said.
The basic Matrice 200 drone is priced at about $5,300 on Amazon. Moore County’s drone has infrared and conventional cameras and GPS positioning.
Without the drone, the sheriff said, deputies would have had to ask another agency to launch a helicopter that could search for the child’s heat signature.
“As a parent, I am happy for the child and the family that last night’s flight was a success, and as the Sheriff, I am proud of Lieutenant Davis and our deputies,” Godfrey said.
