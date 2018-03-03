Male role models can help boys form a ‘moral compass.’ But there aren’t enough volunteers.

Christopher Grice lost his father when he was 8 years old, but it was only as an adult that he realized how important male role models had been in his life growing up. Now Grice, 27, is leading the charge to get more male volunteers involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Triangle. Here he talks about the 30 Men in 30 Days campaign, which launched March 1.
Q: How severe is the shortage of male volunteers at Big Brothers Big Sisters?
A: Currently we have 13 female volunteers who are ready to be matched with 21 girls, whereas we have 71 boys ready to be matched and only seven male volunteers. And we have no male volunteers in Orange County and only one in Durham County but over 40 children coming from Durham and Orange.
Q: What did it mean to you to have male influences in your life?
A: My mother did a tremendous job raising me and is the No. 1 role model of my life, but I joined the Boy Scouts and found a lot of role models there.
It was an opportunity to see what a man can be other than how the media portrays. I think it also led me not to see volunteering as being this thing that’s somehow only meant for women. Seeing men behave as a team, as a group, to achieve fun activities as well as meaningful things ... it prevented me from being solely oriented toward my mother as the only person who could show me right from wrong. There were other ways to get the same moral compass.
Q: What is Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for when it comes to male volunteers?
A: Although there can be exceptions, we’re looking for those 18 and older. We’re asking men to serve eight hours a month, and that can be split out over the month. They have to go through a small screening program and a background check. As long as you’re willing to come to them, you’re perfect for the program.
Q: Why is there a shortage of male volunteers?
A: We discuss why men don’t volunteer, and I think that’s one of the problems – a fear of the time commitment. Men think they have to throw on big events and take the kids to do incredible adventures, but just taking them to get a bite to eat to talk about their week and school is fine. You don’t need to be a parent to be a Big Brother. You just need to listen.
We think there are more males out there who are willing to volunteer; they just don’t realize the opportunity. It’s not something that’s going to cause them to spend a bunch of money or stay up late planning.
Q: What’s your biggest challenge in this campaign?
A: Just to raise awareness, really. I grew up in Raleigh and, to be honest, I wouldn’t have known the program differently than the Boys and Girls Club or another program. But at this point we’re helping almost 1,100 children every year. It’s a huge undertaking, and it really makes a difference in these children’s lives. Since 1998, we’ve worked with more than 10,000 kids.
Q: You’re the chairman of the Emerging Leaders Board for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Triangle. Are you also a Big Brother?
A: Not yet. I feel like I need to make that step soon. As I transition to no longer being the chair of this board, I think there may be opportunity for me to take on additional volunteering.
Currently I’m a leader in the Boy Scouts. I work with Troop 200 out of Cary, which is actually the troop I grew up with. I was a Cub Scout and joined in 1998, went through Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout. You stop being a youth at 18; since I’ve graduated from high school, I’ve been an adult leader.
Q: How did the volunteer-recruitment campaign go last year?
A: It was our first year, and we recruited 17 male volunteers. We didn’t reach our goal, but we took a pretty good crack at it. This year we have a lot more organizations out there partnering with us. We’re always looking for organizations and businesses if they think they can raise awareness for the campaign with table-toppers or discounts. Every year we’re hoping to make it even better.
Know someone who would make a good Tar Heel of the Week? Send nominations to tarheel@newsobserver.com.
Christopher Grice – Tar Heel of the Week
Born: Jan. 31, 1991, in Raleigh. He was raised in Cary.
Residence: Raleigh
Occupation: Patent attorney
Education: Enloe High School, N.C. State University, Duke Law School
Fun fact: He loves board games and card games, and he plays bridge.
Website: http://bigstri.org/
Next fundraiser: Bowl For Kid’s Sake on April 14
