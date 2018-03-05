Raleigh’s Devonté Graham picked as Big-12 player of the year for Kansas University

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:50 'Billy Graham's final crusade': Thousands honor America's pastor at historic funeral Pause 1:44 Hot dog! The Wienermobile is in town 0:49 Is it time to bring back Durham's brontosaurus? 1:12 'Robeson Rises': Documentary depicts fight against Atlantic Coast Pipeline 1:53 2,000 Green Hope High students walk out of class to demand tougher gun laws 3:16 Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda 1:08 Pullen youth minister Bryan Lee speaks at student march against gun violence 0:57 Sun Conures in the NC Zoo's Aviary 6:49 Raleigh actress Evan Rachel Wood takes fight for sexual abuse survivors to Congress 1:18 After decades of decline, vehicular fatalities tick upward Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former Broughton High School basketball standout Devonte' Graham leads Kansas in the 2016 Big 12 basketball tournament. Kansas City Star

Former Broughton High School basketball standout Devonte' Graham leads Kansas in the 2016 Big 12 basketball tournament. Kansas City Star