Raleigh’s Devonté Graham picked as Big-12 player of the year for Kansas University

Kansas University’s Devonté Graham, a former Broughton High School standout, was unanimously picked Big-12 player of the year by the conference Sunday.
The 185-pound senior guard was picked over Oklahoma guard Trae Young.
“I am so happy for Devonté,” KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self, who was picked as co-Big 12 coach of the year, told The Kansas City Star. “It’s well deserved.”
“He’s played as big a role on this team I believe as any player that we’ve had since we’ve been here, on any team. Everyone inside the program knows it goes far past statistics. We’re really happy for him.”
Graham led Broughton to the 4-A state title game in 2013 during his senior year.
Graham had originally committed to Appalachian State University his junior year at Broughton, but after a breakout season during his senior year Graham requested a release from his letter-of-intent.
Former Appalachian State University coach Jason Capel denied the release, so Graham enrolled at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, a 9-12 and postgraduate college prep school, after his senior year at Broughton.
Jim Fox, who replaced Capel when the university fired him, released Devonte from his letter-of-intent in April 2014. A month later, Devonte picked Kansas University over N.C. State.
Graham averaged 18.7 points and 7.0 assists in conference games this season.
Graham was named All-Big 12 second team in 2017 and received an All-Big honorable mention in 2016.
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
