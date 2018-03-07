Charges dropped for Fayetteville mom who took kids from their grandma's house

A Fayetteville mom who took her two infants from their grandmother's home is no longer being charged with child abduction.
Catrina Lucas, 20, was accused of abducting her two children — 4-month-old Antoin Marsh and 1-year-old Destiny Marsh — from their grandmother's home on Winter Park Drive. The children were reported missing Saturday.
Fayetteville police dropped the two child abduction charges Tuesday because Lucas has legal custody of the children and she is no longer considered "wanted."
The Department of Social Services had placed the children in their grandmother's care under a kinship agreement, Fayetteville police said. A kinship agreement is not held to the same standard as a court order, police said.
All three were last seen in the area of Shaw Road.
Fayetteville police have been in contact with Lucas over the phone and have been working with DSS in New York, where police said they thought she and the children might be.
"Detectives would still like to locate Lucas and her two children," said public information officer Sgt. Shawn Strepay of the Fayetteville police. "As such, detectives are encouraging Lucas to contact local authorities in order to have a well-being check conducted."
