ECU concert is canceled – again – after no replacement for Blake Shelton

The Carolina Kickoff, a concert that had been rescheduled at East Carolina University for April 21, is canceled after the promoter never came up with a performer to replace country artist Blake Shelton.
Ticket holders will receive full refunds, ECU announced Wednesday.
Originally, the concert featuring Blake Shelton had been scheduled for Aug. 19 of last year. It was rescheduled for April 21 at ECU’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, but the promoter never made good on a promise to book artists for next month’s show or follow through for a future concert.
In a statement Wednesday, ECU officials said they are conferring with the N.C. Attorney General’s Office on legal recourse, including the possibility of filing a lawsuit against the promoter, Basis Entertainment.
Never miss a local story.
“We appreciate the public’s patience and realize this has been a frustrating process. That is why ECU has stepped up to provide refunds to ticket holders instead of continuing to wait on responses from the promoter,” said J.J. McLamb, ECU senior associate athletic director for internal operations.
Ticket holders were offered a free concert last August, featuring musical artists Big & Rich, Parmalee and Tucker Beathard.
Efforts to reach Basis Entertainment were unsuccessful. The company’s Facebook page has not been updated since 2016.
Refunds will begin immediately but could take up to six weeks. Ticket holders with questions can contact ECU’s Athletic Ticket Office, 252-737-4500, athletictickets@ecu.edu.
Jane Stancill: 919-829-4559, @janestancill
Comments