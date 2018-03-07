What are the best NC cities for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day?

North Carolina doesn’t have a Boston or Chicago, but the state will observe St. Patrick’s Day just the same on March 17.
How North Carolina cities ranked nationwide, however, and which ones personal finance website WalletHub named the best for celebrating the patron saint of Ireland might surprise some people.
Looking at several criteria – from pubs per capita and Irish population to lowest hotel prices and weather forecasts – Chicago was deemed the best place to go for St. Patrick’s Day.
Boston, Philadelphia, Buffalo and New York City rounded out the top-five on the list.
Sadly, North Carolina didn’t have an entry in the top 50.
Coming in at No. 83 in the nation, the survey said North Carolina’s best place to go for St. Patrick’s Day is Cary. The Wake County town ranked 37th in the country for affordability in celebrating the holiday.
Raleigh, which holds a parade and “Wearin’ ‘O the Green Festival,” ranked 87th.
The other North Carolina cities on the are Winston-Salem (91st), Charlotte (107th), Durham (146th overall, 8th in affordability), Fayetteville (161st) and Greensboro (176th).
